Aalfs Downtown Library reopening Monday by appointment
The Wilbur Aalfs Library

The Wilbur Aalfs Library in downtown Sioux City attracts patrons interested in online materials as well as books.

 Journal photo by Jim Lee

SIOUX CITY -- The Aalfs Downtown Library is reopening Monday to the public by appointment.

All Sioux City Library buildings closed March 17 to support the call for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Opening the Aalfs Downtown Library to the public brings us to phase 3 of our reopening plan," Sioux City Library Director Helen Rigdon. "We've made careful considerations as we reached each phase of our reopening plan so we can continue providing library services as safely as possible."

The 45-minute appointments are available Monday through Thursday and can be reserved by calling the library at 712-255-2933 ext. 2221.

Masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of library visitors. 

Computers, microfilm and materials for check out will all be accessible during appointments. While meeting and study rooms remain closed, there is limited seating throughout the library.

The library will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Contactless curbside pickup appointments are available Monday through Thursday by calling 712-255-2933 ext. 2211.

