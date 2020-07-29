Abe Lincoln statue at Grandview Park vandalized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The statue of Abraham Lincoln on the southern end of Grandview Park was found vandalized Wednesday morning, the latest in a string of vandalism incidents at the park.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the department took a report of the vandalism around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, and that the vandalism may have taken place during the overnight hours.

The department has no suspects and an investigation is ongoing, McClure said.

Lincoln was found with red paint on his face, torso, feet and a hand, and what appeared to be a Trump campaign flag wrapped around his neck, somewhat like a scarf or a cravat. City crews were seen cleaning the statue later in the day Wednesday.

The statue has been in the park since 1924 and is a popular fixture at the Saturday in the Park music festival.

“There seems to be a lot of energy from the tragedy that happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis a few months ago,” said Saturday in the Park co-founder Dave Bernstein. “Unfortunately, some of that energy is being spent in counter-productive ways, like through looting, rioting and vandalism, as opposed to peaceful protest.”