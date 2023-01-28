Abu Bekr Shriners installs 2023 Potentate

SIOUX CITY --Abu Bekr Shrine Temple recently conducted its Annual Installation of Officers at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple in Sioux City.
Illustrious Sir Rich Porter was installed as Potentate for 2023. Elected Divan officers for 2023 include; Colin Ross-Chief Rabban, Gary Janssen-Assistant Rabban, Dwight Dirks-High Priest & Prophet, Jeremy Robinson-Oriental Guide, Kent W. Kolbe-Treasurer, and Richard “Dick” Lindblom-Recorder. Appointed Divan officers include; Patrick Jensen-1st Ceremonial Master, Erik Molstad-2nd Ceremonial Master, Jarrod Knudsen-Director, Randall Groetken-Marshal, Jeff Zook-Captain of the Guard, Phil Hane-Outer Guard, and Mark Schopke-Chaplain.
Porter is a life-long resident of Sioux City. A graduate of Sioux City East High and Western Iowa Tech. He has worked for Sioux City Compressed Steel for over thirty years.