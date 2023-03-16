A DeWitt man has died after becoming trapped inside a grain bin Wednesday night.

At about 7:15 p.m., multiple agencies responded to the 2000 block of 320th Avenue for a report of a man trapped, police said. Upon arrival, the man was located and the DeWitt Fire Department worked with neighboring jurisdictions to extract him.

The victim was extricated but already had died as a result of the entrapment. His identity will be released following proper notification of his family, police said.

The case is under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.