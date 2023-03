A missing Aurora couple was found dead Saturday.

Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, had been missing since Jan. 11. The couple's granddaughter confirmed their deaths in a Facebook post Saturday evening.

"Bob and Loveda have been found. They are in heaven watching over us," Laci Fleming said in the post. "Thank you everyone."

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a citizen contacted them around 3:15 p.m. about a vehicle found stuck on a minimum maintenance road north of 100th and Keystone Road. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and found the couple in the area.

Foul play is not suspected. Autopsies have been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, the sheriff's office said. An investigation continues and includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department and Kearney Police Department.

Attempts by The Independent to reach Proctor family members Saturday evening weren't immediately successful.

In late February, The Independent reported a search and recovery dive team had arrived in central Nebraska to look for the couple.

In a Facebook post, Chaos Divers noted that as its team headed out to search for the Proctors, "We were held off by the incoming inclement weather. This afternoon, we received the heartbreaking news that the loved couple was found and is no longer with their family and loved ones. ... We do want to offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to their family."

Video provided the last confirmed sighting of the Proctors. They were captured driving east from Giltner on 6 Road, a blacktop road. That sighting was at about 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the day they disappeared.

The couple then stopped at a farmhouse east of there to ask for directions. They then continued east.

Before that, the couple was in Grand Island on Jan. 11. The Proctors went to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at about 4 p.m. that day. After leaving the VA facility at about 4:30 p.m., they went to CHI Health St. Francis, leaving at about 8 p.m.

