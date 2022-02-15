 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accident results in minivan trapped on railing

SIOUX CITY -- An accident on Tuesday resulted in the use of a crane to rescue a stuck driver.

At 4:10 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a single car accident on a bridge in the 900 block of Cunningham Drive. 

A 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 69-year-old Rodger L. Robinson was traveling northbound on Cunningham Drive when he lost control as he approached the bridge, according to a Sioux City Police report.

The vehicle struck the concrete barrier, slide over the top of the barrier and came to rest on the walkway between the concrete barrier and the railing.

A crane - mounted to curb - was used to extract the vehicle wedged between the barriers. The drive was inside but uninjured, according to the report. 

Robinson was cited for failure to maintain control.

