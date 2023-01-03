Accidental kitchen fire causes significant damage to Le Mars home

LE MARS, Iowa -- An unattended pan on the stove caused significant damage to a home on Tuesday.

At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire at 1340 4th avenue southeast, according to a fire-rescue news release. There was heavy smoke from the back of the house and flames from a main floor window.

The homeowner, Richard Moritz, had arrived at the home to see the fire and was outside when firefighters arrived. A dog was the only one in the home but was located and "appeared to be doing well," according to the release.

After an hour and a half the origin of the fire was determined to be accidental.

"A pan on the stove ignited and the fire spread to the microwave and cupboards above the stove and into the kitchen ceiling," according to the release.

The fire damaged the kitchen and the rest of the main floor had smoke damage.

Le Mars Police, Plymouth County Sheriff, Le Mars Water Department, Le Mars Street Department, and Campbell’s Electric, assisted with the fire.