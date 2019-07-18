WAYNE, Neb. -- During the past few weeks, Todd Young has given presentations on the Apollo 11 moon landing to children at area libraries.
He's hosted special shows at the Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College that highlight the mission that culminated with the first Americans stepping onto the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969.
Each presentation ends in a similar way.
"Inevitably someone comes up to me and tells me where they were. They know where they were watching it on TV," he said. "How many events are there like that in our history?"
SIOUX CITY -- One can read dozens of books and watch hours of documentaries to learn all about D-Day and the Allied invasion of Normandy in Wo…
With the 50th anniversary of that historic event approaching, it's hard to think of another event that had a similar impact on our country.
The bombing of Pearl Harbor, the JFK assassination and 9/11. All were tragedies.
The Apollo 11 moon landing, however, was a triumph, a happy, awe-inspiring event.
When Neil Armstrong's foot touched the moon on that summer night 50 years ago and he said "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," Americans from coast to coast were watching and felt they, too, had accomplished something.
At least that's the feeling Linda Burkhart had as an Arizona State University student, staying up and watching the moon landing with her now late husband, Terry, and their then 3-month-old son, Michael.
"It was one of the most exciting things I've ever seen. I feel like everybody was up watching it in the whole United States. It felt like everybody was cheering. I'm trying to think of another event that measures up to it, but nothing comes to mind," said Burkhart, director of the Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee, Iowa.
The planetarium has shown "The Eagle has Landed," a planetarium show about the Apollo 11 mission and other moon landings, several times this month. It has drawn capacity crowds, sometimes necessitating a second showing for visitors who couldn't get in to see the scheduled show.
"It's such a wonderful, positive event in our nation's life, and I think people want to celebrate that," Burkhart said. "This is something our country did and it was such a wonderful, mankind-changing event. They want to celebrate that.
"I think a lot of it is they've learned about this major event, and they want to experience it."
A large percentage of Americans today either weren't born yet or were too young to remember the moon landing and experience the wonder of seeing those grainy images of astronauts walking on the moon.
"I saw (CBS news anchor) Walter Cronkite on TV. It was on TV all day long, and you were waiting for that landing. It was not a total surprise,…
The planetarium shows allow those old enough to remember that day to relive it, Burkhart and Young said.
The shows and several television specials that have aired help to put the significance of the moon landing into perspective for younger generations, especially elementary-age students, said Young, who in addition to being the planetarium director, teaches physics and astronomy at Wayne State.
"They're having fun. I think that they're walking away with some semblance of the enormity of the mission," he said.
In a way, Young is one of those kids. He was born on July 16, 1969, the day the Apollo 11 mission blasted off. His mother tells him she watched the landing and had him, all of 4 days old, propped up watching, too.
"It's one of the few things wish I was older for. I wish I had been born six or seven years earlier," Young said.
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- All kinds of thoughts undoubtedly ran through the minds of the thousands of young Americans on board landing crafts speedin…
As he grew older, he appreciated the significance of his birth date. It's fun to wonder if it had anything to do with his career in studying space.
"It's just serendipitous that I ended up doing what I'm doing. It is a great way to stay connected to it," said Young, who donned an astronaut suit for a moon landing-themed float in Saturday's Wayne Chicken Show parade.
He and Burkhart hope the anniversary celebrations help connect young people to space exploration, perhaps inspiring the next astronauts or rocket scientists. Maybe it provides the last nudge a politician needs to advocate for increased NASA funding for manned trips to the moon or to Mars.
Sometimes you have to look to the past to gain inspiration for the future.
And few events inspire as much as those that happened 50 years ago Saturday.