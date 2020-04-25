You are the owner of this article.
Additional 109 COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, total approaches 400
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County on Saturday recorded yet another triple-digit increase in the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. 

In a press release Saturday morning, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 109 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of cases to 396. 

The county's first case was reported just over a month ago, and the total number of confirmed cases climbed slowly until a surge this week brought the number well into the hundreds of cases. 

A reported 39 of the county's cases, or somewhat less than ten percent, have recovered to date, while 12 have been hospitalized, five were discharged from the hospital and one has died. 

1,514 tests have been completed in the county, with a positive rate of about 26.2 percent. 

