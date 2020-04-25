Additional 109 COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, total approaches 400

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County on Saturday recorded yet another triple-digit increase in the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In a press release Saturday morning, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 109 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of cases to 396.

The county's first case was reported just over a month ago, and the total number of confirmed cases climbed slowly until a surge this week brought the number well into the hundreds of cases.

A reported 39 of the county's cases, or somewhat less than ten percent, have recovered to date, while 12 have been hospitalized, five were discharged from the hospital and one has died.

1,514 tests have been completed in the county, with a positive rate of about 26.2 percent.

