Additional housing inspector among items discussed during Sioux City budget session

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council discussed adding an additional fulltime housing inspector Wednesday during an operating budget wrap up session, but council members never brought the matter back for a vote before the hour-long meeting's end.
The proposed $220.7 million fiscal 2022 operating budget is larger than the year before primarily due to higher departmental personnel and operating costs, as well as increased capital costs.
Darrel Bullock, the city's code enforcement manager, told the council that landlords take better care of their properties when inspectors visit more frequently. Bullock said his department "has come along way," but he said it wasn't that long ago that some properties hadn't been inspected in 10 years.
Bullock cited the lack of smoke detectors found during a recent inspection of an apartment building that caught fire. He said a year hadn't even passed since the property had been inspected.
"One of the things I noticed was the lack of smoke detectors. The bases were there, but they were all knocked down or taken off or thrown away or had batteries out of them. It hadn't even been 12 months since we'd been there," he said. "They had already taken all the stuff out and disabled it. It's unfortunate."
Mayor Bob Scott said "the numbers don't bear out that we're falling that far behind."
"The problem is when you add employees, we never get rid of employees. That's how it works around here," he said
Bullock said the number of red tags issued is lower because inspectors are getting to properties more frequently than they have historically. He said some landlords, however, haven't been inside their rental houses and apartments in more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My fear is, with some the conditions that have been going on with the housing, I think we're going to see a spike again with red tags," he said. "... We're going to hold staff accountable to maintain, but as conditions continue to evolve, I think we need to do better at what we're doing."
Finance Director Teresa Fitch told council members that the addition of a fulltime housing inspector would cost $2 per resident and cause the property tax levy to go up.
"I think by doing nothing on the city's part it could be a lot worse than what it is now. I think it's a matter of saving lives and making a difference in what we can do," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said.
Moore expressed interest in going back to the request for the housing inspector after considering other operating budget items. He ultimately did not bring the matter back for a vote, so the position has not been funded.
Fitch said after the meeting that the property tax levy "will continue to go down" and that homeowners will see a "small reduction" in their residential city taxes.