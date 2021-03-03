Additional housing inspector among items discussed during Sioux City budget session

"The problem is when you add employees, we never get rid of employees. That's how it works around here," he said

Bullock said the number of red tags issued is lower because inspectors are getting to properties more frequently than they have historically. He said some landlords, however, haven't been inside their rental houses and apartments in more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My fear is, with some the conditions that have been going on with the housing, I think we're going to see a spike again with red tags," he said. "... We're going to hold staff accountable to maintain, but as conditions continue to evolve, I think we need to do better at what we're doing."

Finance Director Teresa Fitch told council members that the addition of a fulltime housing inspector would cost $2 per resident and cause the property tax levy to go up.

"I think by doing nothing on the city's part it could be a lot worse than what it is now. I think it's a matter of saving lives and making a difference in what we can do," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said.

Moore expressed interest in going back to the request for the housing inspector after considering other operating budget items. He ultimately did not bring the matter back for a vote, so the position has not been funded.