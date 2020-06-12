Additional Parks and Recreation facilities reopening in Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City announced the reopening of additional Parks and Recreation facilities this month.

The following facilities will reopen in accordance with state and local guidelines. Residents are encouraged to follow social distancing and good hygiene practices to keep everyone safe.

June 15: IBP Ice Center (reservations only).

June 19: Playgrounds, park bathrooms (no drinking fountains), basketball courts (only one court where there are multiple courts).

June 21: Bandshell in Grandview Park.

June 22: Pickleball – Long Lines Family Rec Center.

June 23: Climbing wall (members only/reservations only). The facility is closed on Mondays and Wednesdays during the summer. Rentals of park shelters, Cone Park Lodge, Anderson Dance Pavilion and the Long Lines family. Rec Center Gym will remain closed at this time.

Sioux City pools will open for swim lessons, lap swim and fitness class beginning June 22.

Following the governor's June 12 proclamation, city leaders are evaluating the option of opening pools for public swim in July based on limited capacity, additional staffing, costs and social distancing.

Contact the Sioux City Parks & Recreation office at 279-6126 with any questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.