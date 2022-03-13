Afghan refugee now living in Siouxland says he resettled in 'best place of America'

SIOUX CITY -- After spending roughly 16 hours standing in long lines inside Kabul's international airport, sitting amongst discarded trash, and having tear-filled conversations with her mother over the phone, Halima Shokuri felt emotionally drained.

Shokuri had traveled from her homeland back to Iowa at the end of summer break multiple times before, but, this time, things were different. She would be boarding a plane unsure when, or even if, she would have the opportunity to return to Afghanistan again.

"It was a very low moment in my life. The whole time I was just crying," the 25-year-old business administration and finance major, who is in her senior year at Northwestern College in Orange City, said. "I knew that if this time I go back to the U.S., I had no prospect of going back to Afghanistan and visiting my family. I don't know how many years it's going to take us to reunite again."

The afternoon of Aug. 22, Shokuri grabbed her laptop and a backpack, which contained two sets of clothes and a few other necessities, and left her home in Afghanistan's capital city for the besieged airport, where thousands of Afghans hoping to flee the country were waiting outside and members of the Taliban were roaming with rifles slung over their shoulders.

No goodbyes

Shokuri didn't get to hug and kiss her mother and five sisters goodbye. In fact, due to security concerns, she had to inform her family via phone that she was at the airport. Shokuri, who has 10 siblings total, would leave her mother and sisters behind in Kabul, along with her fiancé Ali Ahmad Akbari, whom she also refers to as her husband. He has since relocated to Pakistan.

Shokuri became engaged to the software engineer in June. The couple went to the court to apply for a marriage certificate, but it wasn't safe for them to have a wedding.

At 5 a.m. on Aug. 23, Shokuri called Akbari from the airport and told him, "Please come and pick me up. I want to go back home." He urged her to wait five more minutes, and, if no one came to take her to the plane, then he would pick her up.

"I waited like two minutes and, then, the American soldier came," Shokuri, recalled months later, as she sat in a bright, modern meeting space in Northwestern College's Ramaker Center. "At that point, I could not think straight. But, now that I think about it again, I'm glad that I came back, because if I were home, I wouldn't be able to do anything for my family."

Shokuri, who speaks Dari, has been working as an interpreter for the Mary J. Treglia Community House. The nonprofit is helping Afghan refugees resettle in metro Sioux City.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in September that at least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the fall of Kabul as part of an "enduring commitment" to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule.

Relocating in Iowa

So far, the Mary J. Treglia Community House has assisted 19 Afghans who are currently living in Siouxland, as well as a few others who have since moved on. The first family arrived in Sioux City in December, according to Becky Carlson, the nonprofit's executive director. She said many of the Afghans already have jobs, primarily in the production field.

"We're seeing a lot of progress and support within the community for them," she said.

Katie Hagen, service coordinator for Lutheran Services in Iowa, said the nonprofit human services agency has taken in around 15 refugees since Jan. 24. She said they live fairly close to one another and many of them go to the mosque on Friday afternoons to pray.

"Given the circumstances, they seem to be doing very well. They're just very grateful for the assistance they've had and the friendships that they have made," she said. "They are all very eager to get working. A lot of them have been talking about saving up money to buy a car."

Finding safety

Reza Akrami said he feels like a hero. The 28-year-old general contractor was able to get not only himself, but nine of his family members out of Kabul to safety. Akrami's niece, who was born in a refugee camp in the United States, increased the family's size to 11.

"We are so happy that we are safe," Akrami, the father of a 2-year-old daughter and 3 1/2-year-old son, said. "We guarantee the lives of our children."

Akrami said he couldn't accept living under Taliban rule and had no other option but to apply for humanitarian parole, temporary permission to enter and remain in the United States for two years. He and his family were airlifted out of Kabul on Aug. 18. They spent 100 days at Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas, in a camp with other Afghan refugees, a great deal of whom had been separated from immediate family members.

Since humanitarian parole doesn't provide a path to lawful permanent residency, advocates are calling on Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act. The act would allow the refugees to apply for lawful permanent resident status and prevent them from losing their jobs or being deported while their applications are pending. Carlson said the U.S. immigration system is backlogged and that there is a nationwide shortage of immigration attorneys.

"The Afghan refugees have had quite a different process than what a typical refugee would have. The minute they touched United States ground, their time starts then to actually apply for asylum," she said. "We are partnering with other organizations to help with that process."

A new life

Akrami had hoped he and his family would be sent to Virginia, where many other Afghan families have been resettled. However, immigration officials informed him they would be going to Iowa, a state he had never even heard of.

When the family arrived in Sergeant Bluff on Dec. 4, the frigid weather they encountered was a shock. The lack of people out and about was so unsettling that Akrami's brother likened the isolation to a zombie apocalypse. He was used to the bustling streets of Kabul.

Akrami also noted that his wife and sister shed quite a few tears in those early days. But, now, he is convinced that they ended up in the best possible place.

"They have very warm hearts," he said of Siouxlanders. "We make a lot of friends here. It seems that here is the best place of America."

Akrami got a job at Wells Enterprises, an ice cream and frozen treat manufacturer in Le Mars, and, he joked that he is "getting sweeter," as a result. His mother has learned how to navigate public transit. She faithfully rides the bus to the Mary J. Treglia Community House, near Sioux City's downtown, to attend English classes. Akrami's brother is studying for his driver's license test.

"The challenge here is transportation. That has never been more glaring than when we've welcomed folks in," Carlson said. "Every time I come down here, it doesn't matter what way I get here, I see some of them walking."

Akrami is embarking on a new life in Siouxland. He said relatives and former colleagues who weren't able to leave Afghanistan are constantly in his thoughts. He worked in the American University of Afghanistan, in Kabul, until it was attacked by the Taliban. Then, Akrami took a job with the United Nations working as a construction engineer.

"All the people in Afghanistan, they are not living. They are struggling to be alive," he said.

Can't go back

Before returning to Orange City on Nov. 9, Shokuri lived with more than 20 single women for 2 1/2 months in a big room at Fort McCoy, a military base located in west-central Wisconsin.

Looking back on her time at the base, Shokuri said she has "positive" feelings. But, initially, she said the situation was difficult. More than 13,000 Afghans were temporarily housed there, as they underwent additional screening and vetting.

"I remember, one time, I stood in line for five hours to get dinner," Shokuri said. "I left my room around 4:30 p.m. and, then, I went back to my room at 9:30 p.m. I was so tired that I did not feel hungry anymore and I just put the food aside and slept."

Shokuri said she and the other women played music and danced to distract themselves. Putting her interpretation skills to use at the vaccination center, welcoming refugees alongside military personnel and handing out clothing, also helped her pass the time.

"They did not come with much. Those who brought suitcases, their suitcases were missing, so we started distributing clothes to the refugees," she said. "It was fun and I enjoyed it."

The other women often came to Shokuri with questions, since she has been living in the United States since 2016. Shokuri finished her final two years of high school at Pella Christian, before continuing her education at Northwestern College.

The women asked Shokuri, "Which states are better?" "What kinds of jobs are available?" "How do I get into college?" Sometimes, Shokuri and the women would just talk about fleeing Afghanistan.

"We would sit around each other and share the stories of how we came to the U.S. and how it was for us at the airport, how many days we stayed behind the gate to be able to get inside. Everybody had so much to talk about," she said. "A lot of the girls had their families left in Afghanistan."

Shokuri was fortunate her taxi driver took her to a gate that wasn't flooded with people and that she was allowed to enter the airport by showing previous years' visas and a letter from Northwestern College. The support of Shokuri's family members and their pride in her accomplishments encouraged her to return to the United States and finish her education. Shokuri is able to stay in contact with them via phone and social media apps.

"It's crazy how I cannot go back anymore and I don't know if I will ever be able to go back," she said. "I would like to go back and do something for my country."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.