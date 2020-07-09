After 40 years, Lt. Chernock retires Friday from South Sioux City PD

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- On Feb. 11, 1980, 21-year-old Chris A. Chernock became the youngest officer hired by the South Sioux City Police Department since at least the 1930s.
Now a lieutenant and an operations supervisor, Chernock will retire on Friday after 40-plus years with the department; Sgt. Steve Heide will assume his job. Chernock has reached his goal of being able to retire in one piece -- or, as he put it, "to successfully and safely emerge from this career."
Chernock had intended to be a police officer since he was a boy. In the late 1970s, just after high school, he spent three years as an Army MP, because that was the quickest route for an 18-year-old aspiring police officer.
"All my life I wanted to be a police officer, as far back as I can remember," said Chernock, who turned 62 this month.
"More than I wanted to be a policeman, I knew I was going to be a policeman, that's what I was going to do, that's what I had chosen to do, and I was going to be a policeman, as far back as I can remember," he added.
It's been an eventful career. Chernock has worked "everything" -- as a patrol officer, an expert on gangs, in narcotics, investigations and in schools; he made sergeant in 1992 and lieutenant in 2016.
"I've had to climb water towers," Chernock said in an interview Wednesday. "When's the last time the guy that signed your application for a loan climbed a water tower? That's a vertical climb, man. That's not going up a ladder that's leaning against a building, that's straight up. And I had no safety harness, I had no net, and I didn't know who was up on the walkway, and that's why I was going up there."
Because of the mentally and physically taxing nature of the job (Chernock noted that his water tower-climbing days are definitely over), police officers have been known to retire after careers of 20 to 25 years. For Nebraska State Patrol officers, retirement is mandatory at 60.
"This is a young man's game. This is not a game for a 62-year-old guy to be taking three, four flights of stairs, not knowing who's at the top, what drug they're under the influence of, or what they're pissed off about," Chernock said.
But Chernock is actually not the longest-serving current member of the South Sioux City Police Department -- that distinction belongs to Lt. Doug Adams, who was Chernock's training officer. Adams, who began as a dispatcher in 1974 and became an officer in 1977, is planning to retire next year.
Much of the department's operations are overseen by either Adams or Chernock. Adams is in charge of investigative and support services, while "anything that has anything to do with uniform operations" falls under Chernock's auspices.
"He's going to be greatly missed by me. He's been a loyal friend of mine for all these 40 years," Adams said of Chernock.
South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon, himself a 35-year veteran of the force, also holds Chernock in high regard.
"He's been my mentor, my friend, he's been a little bit of everything for the department, he's done everything," Mahon said.
As it would happen, Chernock's retirement comes at a time when the country has just undergone a massive uprising in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.
When Chernock was a young officer in the 1980s, he said it was "cool to be a cop." A decade earlier, in the freewheeling 1970s, the police didn't exactly have that kind of cultural cachet, particularly with young people.
Today, he said he's heartbroken at certain officers' poor conduct that "compromised all of us," and he's also heartbroken at the outrage directed at police.
"It truly hurts. It hurts my heart, to see what has become of our country. I never, ever thought that we would get this far off center, this fast," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.