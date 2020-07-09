After 40 years, Lt. Chernock retires Friday from South Sioux City PD

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- On Feb. 11, 1980, 21-year-old Chris A. Chernock became the youngest officer hired by the South Sioux City Police Department since at least the 1930s.

Now a lieutenant and an operations supervisor, Chernock will retire on Friday after 40-plus years with the department; Sgt. Steve Heide will assume his job. Chernock has reached his goal of being able to retire in one piece -- or, as he put it, "to successfully and safely emerge from this career."

Chernock had intended to be a police officer since he was a boy. In the late 1970s, just after high school, he spent three years as an Army MP, because that was the quickest route for an 18-year-old aspiring police officer.

"All my life I wanted to be a police officer, as far back as I can remember," said Chernock, who turned 62 this month.

"More than I wanted to be a policeman, I knew I was going to be a policeman, that's what I was going to do, that's what I had chosen to do, and I was going to be a policeman, as far back as I can remember," he added.

It's been an eventful career. Chernock has worked "everything" -- as a patrol officer, an expert on gangs, in narcotics, investigations and in schools; he made sergeant in 1992 and lieutenant in 2016.