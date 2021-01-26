 Skip to main content
After a foot of snow falls in some parts of Siouxland, slight warm-up ahead for Wednesday
Winter weather comes calling

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders spent much of Tuesday digging out from nearly six inches of snow and several area schools either opted for late starts while other schools canceled classes altogether.

Still, many communities to the south received a lot more of the white stuff.

Winnebago, Nebraska, received more than 7 inches in the winter storm system while Tekemah, Nebraska, received up to a foot of snow. It was even heavier around Omaha and Lincoln, which both received more than 13 inches from this heavy band of precipitation.

However, the system was gone by Tuesday afternoon. In its place was chilly conditions and clearing skies.

Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said a warm front was on its way.

Winter snow 01-26-21

A person crosses Seventh Street as plows move snow in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday. Sioux City received 5.7 inches Monday through Tuesday, while other parts of the tri-state region had over a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

"Wednesday's high will be near 20," he said. "Thursday's high will peak in the 20s."

In large part, that is due to south/southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph bringing in warmer air to Siouxland.

Friday, Trellinger said, will be even nicer. With mostly cloudy skies, the high will be around 32.

While there is a 50 percent chance for rain or snow mix on Saturday morning, he doesn't expect any significant amounts of precipitation as the forecast high will top off at 37 degrees. 

Saturday night will bring a 40 percent chance for snow and a low of 24.

On Sunday, the sun will return and the high will be near 33.

The workweek will begin with a forecast high of 31 on Monday, the first day in February.

Despite that, Trellinger said the winter isn't over yet.

"You can never be certain with Midwestern winters," he said. "Things can change very quickly."

