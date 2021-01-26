After a foot of snow falls in some parts of Siouxland, slight warm-up ahead for Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders spent much of Tuesday digging out from nearly six inches of snow and several area schools either opted for late starts while other schools canceled classes altogether.

Still, many communities to the south received a lot more of the white stuff.

Winnebago, Nebraska, received more than 7 inches in the winter storm system while Tekemah, Nebraska, received up to a foot of snow. It was even heavier around Omaha and Lincoln, which both received more than 13 inches from this heavy band of precipitation.

However, the system was gone by Tuesday afternoon. In its place was chilly conditions and clearing skies.

Alex Trellinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said a warm front was on its way.

"Wednesday's high will be near 20," he said. "Thursday's high will peak in the 20s."

In large part, that is due to south/southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph bringing in warmer air to Siouxland.

Friday, Trellinger said, will be even nicer. With mostly cloudy skies, the high will be around 32.

