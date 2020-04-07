After a warm Tuesday, Siouxland's weather back to normal on Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- After a summer-like Tuesday, Siouxland will experience a more season-appropriate Wednesday.

Wednesday was the warmest day of the year as temperatures soared into the high 70s across the region.

"We may like those 70-something degree days," Jim Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "But the average daytime high for early April is still in the mid-50s."

Which means Wednesday's forecast high of 59 is actually above-average. However, with a breezy, northwest wind gusting to 35 mph, the weather probably won't feel that warm.

Breezy conditions will stay in the forecast on Thursday, with northwest winds of 10-15 mph gusting to up to 30 mph.

This will make it feel positively blustery overnight Thursday. There will be clear skies, with temps dropping to the mid-20s.

Friday will see a nice rebound as the high hits the upper 50s.

For Saturday and Sunday, the highs will vary between the mid-40s and the mid-50s while the lows bounce between the mid-20s and the low 30s.

"The interesting thing about this time of the year is that we can be in the mid-70s one minute and the mid-20s the next," Murray said. "The weather will always surprise you in April."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.