After a warm Tuesday, Siouxland's weather back to normal on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- After a summer-like Tuesday, Siouxland will experience a more season-appropriate Wednesday.
Wednesday was the warmest day of the year as temperatures soared into the high 70s across the region.
"We may like those 70-something degree days," Jim Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "But the average daytime high for early April is still in the mid-50s."
Which means Wednesday's forecast high of 59 is actually above-average. However, with a breezy, northwest wind gusting to 35 mph, the weather probably won't feel that warm.
Breezy conditions will stay in the forecast on Thursday, with northwest winds of 10-15 mph gusting to up to 30 mph.
This will make it feel positively blustery overnight Thursday. There will be clear skies, with temps dropping to the mid-20s.
Friday will see a nice rebound as the high hits the upper 50s.
For Saturday and Sunday, the highs will vary between the mid-40s and the mid-50s while the lows bounce between the mid-20s and the low 30s.
"The interesting thing about this time of the year is that we can be in the mid-70s one minute and the mid-20s the next," Murray said. "The weather will always surprise you in April."
