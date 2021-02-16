After another record overnight low, Sioux City may be in store for gradual warm-up

SIOUX CITY -- For a second day in a row, Sioux City has broken a record low.

With an overnight low of 28 below zero, Sioux City smashed a record of 25 below zero that had been in the books since 1936.

However, Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Siouxland has likely "seen the last of the worst."

"While Sioux City will still be frigid, the area probably won't have any more record lows of 20 below or colder," he said.

Well, mostly sunny and hitting a high of 1 below zero certainly won't feel like a heat wave. With wind chill indices of 26 below, it will still be a bone-chilling day. That is Sioux City's forecast on Tuesday.

Like Meyers said, Tuesday's overnight low will be around 5 below. In addition, there is a slight chance for flurries.

Snow chances will continued on Wednesday. Cloudy skies will send the temp up to the mid-teens for a high.