SIOUX CITY -- Earlier this summer, Brock Bourek, 21, proposed marriage to his girlfriend, Madison Schueth, 20, when the two traveled as a part of the Morningside College Choir's tour of Japan.
More recently, Bourek, of Columbus, Nebraska, served as the student director of a dramatic, full-length play in which the lead female role was played by his fiancee.
"I don't know what was more nerve-wracking: proposing to Maddie or directing my first drama?" the Morningside theater and arts administration senior asked himself.
A few days prior to the opening of "Two Rooms," Lee Blessing's play about a man held hostage by terrorists in Beirut and the wife who is forced to come to terms with the ordeal, Bourek had to admit it was the show that was keeping him up at night.
"This is the first play ever performed inside Eppley Auditorium's Helen Levitt Art Gallery, and it is also the first play to be produced during the first week of classes," he said of the show, which was presented Aug. 23-26. "Let me tell you, there have been times when we were still working on the show at 3 o'clock in the morning."
That isn't out of character for Bourek, who has been active in theater since his third grade production of "Cinderella."
Nor is it unusual for Schueth, a Morningside theater and psychology senior from Fremont, Nebraska, who made her stage debut in a Mother's Day pageant at her preschool at age 3.
"All I remember is that I played a fairy, got to wear pink, and was the center of attention," she said with a laugh. "That's always fun."
Schueth first met Bourek when the two were competing in different categories in a speech competition nearly four years ago.
"I was in high school in Columbus while Maddie was going to Catholic school in Fremont, which was about 45 minutes away," Bourek said, smiling at the memory. "As soon as I saw Maddie, I couldn't look away."
The feelings were mutual.
"When I first saw Brock, I told my girlfriend that this was the boy that I'd some day marry," Schueth said. "It all seemed to happen very quickly."
Or did it?
"I was convinced that Brock was going to pop the question when we were in Japan," Schueth said.
"The fact that Maddie was expecting a proposal made me want to throw her off guard," Bourek said, slyly.
The couple visited Osaka, Hiroshima and Kyoto. No engagement ring, no dice. It wasn't until they reached Yamanashi -- Sioux City's Japanese sister city -- that Bourek finally proposed.
"Leave it to Brock to be overly dramatic," Schueth said with a shrug. "But he did surprise me."
Known as the entertainers in their circle of friends, the couple, who are expected to marry in 2020, love watching movies together.
Schueth said she enjoys every Disney animated film, with "Peter Pan" being a personal favorite. Her fiance prefers something darker, like Christopher Nolan's sci-fi flick "Inception."
More than that, they enjoy going on long car rides together.
"On those car rides, we'll talk about everything," Bourek said. "I know I can tell Maddie anything and she'd understand."
That's true inside a car, at school, and even during a rehearsal for a play.
"When we're rehearsing 'Two Rooms,' we're not a couple," Schueth said. "This is when Brock has to become a director and I have to be an actor playing a part."
Indeed, Schueth wants to continue acting after the couple graduates in May 2019. Similarly, Bourek wants to someday run his own theater.
Luckily, his favorite leading lady is also his best friend.
"With the play and school keeping us busy, it really hasn't sunk in that we're getting married," Bourek explained, looking at Schueth. "Since coming back from Japan, I had one minor freak-out and that was it."
So what's harder: maintaining a relationship or putting on a show?
"Well, when you're in a show or in a relationship, you must be willing to put 100 percent of yourself in both," Schueth said. "Brock and I want to have that, on stage and off stage."