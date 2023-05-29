Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Protestors had gathered at the site of the building collapse, saying more people are still missing and could be inside.

After Lisa Brooks was rescued Monday afternoon, around 150 protestors gathered at the site of Sunday's apartment building collapse at 324 Main Street in Davenport. The building was scheduled to be demolished starting on Tuesday, but a city official has said that the demolition is now under evaluation.

Two more people, Ryan Hitchcock and Brandon Colvin, are believed by family members to be in the building.

Amy Anderson, Ryan Hitchcock’s cousin, said he was like a brother to her. The police have confirmed he is inside because they were able to ping his cell phone before it shut off.

“There is no chance for him to survive this," Anderson said. He was in apartment 208.

The family of Brandon Colvin, who is also missing, declined to talk with media. People at the scene were carrying signs such as "Where's Brandon, Find him."

Later in the evening, people continued to hold the signs as police starting clearing the area, moving the crowd back to Harrison Street. The city put out a press release at 9:25 p.m. announcing the closure of 4th Street in the area.

"The Davenport Police Department and the Davenport Fire Department are asking the public to be aware of the public safety concerns regarding the stability of the 324 Main Street building and avoid the area. Crews are currently clearing 4th Street between Main Street and Harrison Street and 4th Street will remained closed until further notice," the release said.

Earlier in the night Lisa Brooks called her daughter from the fourth floor of the partially collapsed apartment building at 324 Main St., in Davenport.

Her daughter, family, and crowd members cheered, yelled, and ran to the north-facing side of the building. Her nephew ran to tell fire and police officers.

Brooks waved out the window, and the crowd cheered and chanted "get her out." Brooks' nephew, Antoine Smith, Jr. had tears in his eyes and thanked God.

Firefighters drove an engine to the north side of the building and raised the bucket ladder to the window to rescue her. She scrambled safely into the bucket and was lowered to the engine, and helped down by firefighters to more cheers from the crowd.

Brooks was transported to a hospital to get checked over.

When Smith saw his aunt waving out the window, he was "overwhelmed with joy," he said as he hurried back to his car to be by his aunt's side.

"I burst into an overflow of emotions," Smith said. "Because I've been holding in so much stuff in order to be strong for everybody else and my family that was down there, trying to keep them calm."

Brooks' family has been sitting at the foot of the downtown Davenport building all day Monday, growing increasingly frustrated with the rescue that had up until Monday night not found Brooks.

She is the ninth person to be rescued since Sunday.

City officials had abandoned rescue efforts at about 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to a city news release this afternoon. Street lights were being taken out Monday afternoon to prep the building for demolition, which was expected to begin Tuesday morning.

City officials have said that canine units were used to scour the scene to search for survivors, but no one was found.

Officials have also said the building is now "structurally unsound." There are structural engineers on site to advise on rescue efforts, Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten had said earlier on Monday.

Many in the crowd at the foot of the building, though, wondered if like Brooks, there were others missing and in the building, too.

Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott said at the scene after Brooks was rescued that the scheduled demolition was under evaluation.

