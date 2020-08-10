After Okoboji Summer Theatre cancellation, Stephens College students take their shows to Zoom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- It looks like no one will tread the boards at the Okoboji Summer Theatre this year.

This was to have been the 63rd annual season of the Okoboji Summer Theatre, but in April the Okoboji Summer Theatre Association (OSTA) announced the suspension of the summer's performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Five dramas had been slated to run between June and August.

The theater is operated by Stephens College of Columbia, Missouri. Students who would have performed at Okoboji this summer were given alternatives -- they could wait to take part in next summer's performances, or instead, they could create a one-person show at home.

In late July the handful of students who went with the latter option will perform from the comfort and safety of their homes on Zoom, the online video-calling program that became hugely popular during the pandemic.

There are tentative plans for the shows to be performed on campus at Stephens College in the fall. Unfortunately for members of the public who enjoy the Okoboji Summer Theatre, access to the Zoom performances will likely be limited to a small number of people, including faculty.