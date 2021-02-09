After relatively warm Wednesday, dangerous cold is coming back to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- With a forecast high of 11 degrees on Wednesday, Sioux City may be experiencing its warmest day for for a while.

Due in part to a shift in the polar vortex, dangerous cold temperatures have been recorded across the northern tier of the United States.

Siouxland has not been exempt from this blast of frigid air.

"An Arctic air mass, which ordinarily brings cold weather to Canada, is dipping further south," Meyers said. "Because of that, it is trapping the cold throughout a larger part of the upper Midwest."

This is why much of Siouxland experienced bitter cold temps as well as wind chills that were in the vicinity of 35 below.

Meyers said things will get worse before they get any better.

Wednesday's low will drop down to 3 below zero. Thursday's high won't go above 5.

Then it will really get chilly.

Thursday's overnight low will plummet to a bone-chillingly cold 11 below zero, while Friday's high will hover at around zero. Friday night will see the mercury dip to around 12 below. On Saturday, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 2 below.