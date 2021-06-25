After two hurricanes, Lake Charles residents look for respite in Sioux City

Usually, deciding to evacuate is very difficult, but it was a relatively easy decision for Chavanne, having survived Hurricane Rita in 2005.

"The decision to stay was easier to make once I knew what the numbers were going to look like," he said.

When Delta struck six weeks later, Chavanne's main concern was with the rising waters. By then he was already a veteran of surviving tropical storms. When they both hit, he was prepared and knew exactly what to do.

"It's miserable; prepare yourself for misery," he said.

"But living without electricity wasn't a big deal," he added. "I had a generator, I had gas, we were prepared for that, and we did that for months."

After surviving two tropical storms last year, Chavanne was eager to get out of town and back to Sioux City.

"We're not going to have our costume gala this year," the show's designer said. "But we're going to make a splash in the parade."

The parade also wouldn't be complete without Bourgeois, a Lake Charles businessman. He is the head of Lake Charles' branch of Krewe de Charlie Sioux.

He'll be back, but, because of the hurricanes, he is unsure who else from the Krewe will join him.