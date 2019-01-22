Try 1 month for 99¢
Career Academy Open House (copy)

Visitors explore the Sioux City Career Academy during an open house in September.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee has declared 2019 "The Year of Ag in Siouxland" and will kick off the year's events with a movie screening of "Food Evolution."

The screening will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Career Academy, 627 Fourth St. The screening date coincides with the recent launch of the Ag Pathway at the Career Academy on Jan. 17.

Area Future Farmers of America chapters have been invited to attend the screening to tour the Career Academy, learn more about the Ag Pathway, check out virtual reality equipment and learn more about internships and job shadowing opportunities. The high school students will also get the opportunity to meet and network with ag industry leaders.

The movie screening was made possible by Farm Credit Services of America, Western Iowa Tech Intermediary Network, the Sioux City Career Academy and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Health and Lifestyles reporter

