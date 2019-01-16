SHELDON, Iowa -- The Sheldon Fire Department responded early Wednesday morning to a liquid animal fat tank engulfed in flames.
Brad Hindt, an assistant fire chief with the Sheldon Fire Department, said fire crews responded to a fire at Ag Partners, 1541 Western Ave., at around 1:52 a.m. Wednesday. The fire was called in by a passerby.
Crews found a liquid animal fat tank on fire at the site. The fire did not spread to other buildings, Hindt said, though the heat damaged walls, wires and insulation in an adjacent structure.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, Hindt said. Crews remained on scene until around 4:15 a.m.
Hindt said the fire was "most likely" electrical in nature. He was unsure of the extent of the damage to the facility.