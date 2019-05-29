SALIX, Iowa – When emergency responders arrived at the site of a boating accident at Browns Lake Saturday, they found one of the two victims, Adreanna Hamann, had sustained two broken femurs and other injuries throughout her body.
Charity Koehler, Hamann’s aunt, said one of the responders later told her how the injured 17-year-old was brave and strong and concerned for others involved in the accident.
In the hours after Hamann was transported by helicopter to the hospital, Koehler said Hamann remained conscious.
“I spoke with her and saw her before she was flown to Omaha,” Koehler said Wednesday. “She was alert and talking. She saw family and friends crying and was concerned for them. She didn't want them to worry.”
Hamann was riding with her stepfather, Bernard Jon Baker, 39, on an inner tube pulled by a boat driven by Bernard Baker's wife, Nicole. As Nicole Baker was driving, she unexpectedly had to swerve to miss an oncoming boat, Koehler said. That caused Adreanna Hamann and Bernard Baker to be thrown into the path of the other boat.
The family's account of the accident differs slightly from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ initial report. According to a DNR news release Sunday, the second boat was stationary.
The DNR is still investigating the incident. In the news release, the agency said all safety equipment was in place on the boat and the tubers were wearing personal flotation devices when the crash occurred. The DNR also said neither alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.
Hamann remains in stable condition at an Omaha hospital, where she is in the Intensive Care Unit and is undergoing surgery on both legs. Bernard Baker is in stable condition at a Sioux City hospital, according to the DNR.
Koehler said Hamann is “also dealing with ventricular tachycardia and a blood clot in her leg.” Ventricular tachycardia is a condition defined by the heart’s abnormal beating rhythm, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Following the accident, Koehler established a GoFundMe titled “Aid for Adreanna” in an effort to help cover her large medical expenses. Koehler hopes to raise $100,000. Active for one day, the online account had raised $780.
Hamann is a recent graduate of Lawton-Bronson High School. According to the GoFundMe established for her, she hopes to attend college in the fall.
“We are just trying to spread the word to those who knew Adreanna at church and school and throughout the community and tell others about her,” Koehler said. “Adreanna has a bright future ahead of her, and I want to be able to do all we can to help her through this trauma. She had a positive impact on all she met.”