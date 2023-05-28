Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A large section at the back of The Davenport Apartment building, 324 Main St., that residents said has had many issues collapsed Sunday leaving city officials and emergency responders with the task of determining the number of injuries and casualties.

At 9:43 p.m. a MedForce Air Ambulance landed on Harrison Street between police station and city hall. A person wearing medical scrubs and a rescue helmet entered the building about 10:25 p.m.

During a news conference with the site as the backdrop, Mayor Mike Matson said first responders from multiple agencies from both the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities region responded "with the sole purpose of finding people and getting them out of the building."

Search and rescue operations will continue through the night, he said.

Lexus Berry, a resident of the Main Street building that collapsed, says she’s still awaiting word from her wife.

In a fourth floor apartment in the Main Street building, Berry, 27, and her wife, Quanisha White-Berry on Saturday began to notice hairline separation between the windowsill and the brick of their apartment.

Berry thought it was weird the cracks were small, and she didn’t worry too much more about it.

Then, on Sunday, she saw the wall separate above the bathroom doorway, Berry said.

She took a picture, and they both knew something was wrong.

“We both grab our cats, she grabbed one, I grabbed one, got to the door,” Lexus said. “I watched her, and everything just fell down and everything fell on top of me, and I barely made it out the door … I got out, but there was nothing left but where I was standing at. Everything else was gone.

“I took the stairwell to get out, but my wife is still in there, my cats are still there,” Lexus said, gesturing toward the collapsed building.

As the mayor, fire chief, and other city officials answered questions from the press, Lexus pleaded from the crowd for them to go and continue rescue efforts.

“She’s under there somewhere, and they need to move quick,” Berry said. “This is ridiculous.”

Berry said residents have had many issues with their apartments – heating or air conditioning going out and other complaints going unaddressed.

"I have talked with the Governor (Kim Reynolds) and we have her full assistance," Matson said.

Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlson said the call about the building collapse came in at 4:55 p.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene of the six-story building to find a large section of the rear of the building had collapsed.

There also was a large natural gas leak and water raining down from broken pipes.

MidAmerican Energy closed off the gas lines to the building while Iowa American Water shut off the water.

Carlson said firefighters rescued seven people immediately and escorted more than a dozen people out who were escaping the building on their own.

St. Anthony's Church became the reunification point and the Red Cross was there to help the victims.

Carlson said a MABAS 43 alarm was sent to other agencies for their assistance.

"This is a very specialized rescue, a time consuming rescue operation and we need to have more expertise and some more manpower to help us with that," Carlson said.

First responders were searching for people who were unaccounted for and trying to determine the stability of the structure, he added.

Richard Oswald, director of Development and Neighborhood Services Department that is responsible for planning, zoning, and code enforcement activities, said the property owners had a permit to make exterior wall repairs. Those repairs, Oswald said, were under the direction of an engineer hired by the property owner.

Oswald said that over the past year the property has had two other permits issued for exterior brick issues.

But residents said problems with the building have been going on for a long time with few resolutions to any of the problems about which they complained.

"Four months ago I got a call from the city that told me I had 48 hours to get out because the building was being condemned because bricks were just falling off," said Todd Wilson who lived in apartment 209.

"What they did was they switched ownership and they gave them time to fix it, but they didn't do it properly."

Wilson said they were all trying to find out where they would go for the night.

Jennifer Smith, co-owner of 4th Street Nutrition, said they had problems with the property from the get go.

"We never had heat," Smith said. We had four space heaters all winter. The fire department, who is our customer, they've come in several times and told us this is illegal to have all these space heaters.

"We didn't have air, the bathrooms have caved in before, and I have pictures, and in the the hallway there has been water leaking into our business," she said. "Sometimes the hot water won't work.

"We call and report it and it's always, 'We'll fix it, we'll be there,' and they don't," she added.

Smith said 14 apartments in the building were condemned in January. "And they were in the back where it caved."

A lot of people that live there can't afford to live anywhere else," Smith said.

“The tenants told us the building was going to collapse,” Smith said.

Smith's business partner, Dionte McMath, said they know many of the families in the building and are concerned for their safety.

"This is real sad," she said.

Tim Shomaker was enjoying his Memorial Day weekend when the chaos broke.

He was having a drink at The Spot, a newly opened bar at 226 W. Third Street, when he heard the sirens. After going outside, he saw people gathering around a nearby apartment building in downtown Davenport.

A back portion of the red brick building in the 300 block of N. Third Street, across from the Davenport Public Library collapsed Sunday evening. Shomaker walked down the street with a pitcher of water and a stack of plastic cups.

“It’s hot out and people are having anxiety,” he said as he poured a cup for a man who lived inside.

A large section of downtown Davenport remains shut down due to the partial collapse of an apartment building in the 300 block of Main Street. Davenport Police, fire and ambulance, along with Iowa State Patrol and Scott County sheriff’s office, have responded. Emergency personnel were called at about 4:55 p.m. Sunday.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

Online assessors records indicate the building has around 80 apartment units and was built in 1906. The latest sale on record is from 2021 for $4.193 million.

Robert Robinson lived on the second floor of the building. He walked outside for a smoke break, came back in and the alarms went off almost instantly.

“When we started to go back in the lights went out,” he said. “All of a sudden everybody started running out saying the building collapsed. I’m glad we came down when we did.”

Robinson and his girlfriend were able to take the elevator down just in time.

“This is horrible,” he said. “We don’t have anywhere to go. Nothing to eat.”

His girlfriend left her cell phone and purse inside. Robinson’s was on 38%. He turned it off to conserve battery while he figured out what to do next.

Tadd Machovec of Davenport, a contractor, was inside when the building came down. He was working to put up a support beam when the building around him began to crumble.

Rumors of the cause of the collapse swirled throughout the community. According to the county assessor’s office, the last permit was filed on March 2. The permit had no dollar amount and had “misc” in the description.

In 2022 alone, nearly 20 permits were filed for various fixes - the majority of them being plumbing/electrical.

On Sunday evening, much of the backside of the building was completely gone. Water spurted from busted pipes and the smell of gas was in the air. An entire rack of t-shirts hung in what used to be someone’s closet.

Schlaan Murray lived in the building until three months ago.

“I lived on the opposite side of where this collapsed,” he said. “

The third-floor resident said things got so bad, he had no choice but to move out.

“I just left because I couldn’t contact them. They wouldn’t answer or respond to emails or anything,” he said.

Murray said management told him they would come fix numerous issues - from the elevator to plumbing, but those fixes never happened.

The building’s owner, Andrew Wold, could not be reached for comment Sunday evening.

The Davenport Police Department posted to Facebook asking the public to avoid downtown. The north side of St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 417 N. Main is being used as a reunification point.

Sarah Watson contributed to this story.

