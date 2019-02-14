SIOUX CITY -- The Gilchrist Foundation awarded two capital campaign grants totaling $102,624 to the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation to help fund gate access and lighting.
Plans called for a swing gate that reduces maintenance and manpower so aircrafts can have access to museum property. The gate will give future warbirds and Fly In participants better and safer access to the museum after taxiway improvements are completed by the city and the museum.
The lighting project funded new fixtures and energy efficient lamps for the 30,000-square-foot building. New fans were also installed to aid in air circulation.
"We are thankful for the Gilchrist Foundation. Its impact will be felt by future visitors," said Dr. Pam Mickelson, museum board president. "We are especially proud of Gilchrist board members in their continued dedication to supporting the air museum."
The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation is dedicated to preserving transportation history. The museum opened in 2010 at its current location, 2600 Expedition Drive.