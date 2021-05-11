AJR, John Fogerty to headline two-day Saturday in the Park festival

SIOUX CITY -- Indie pop trio AJR and legendary rocker John Fogerty will be the headliners for the 30th annual Saturday in the Park, which will unfold July 2-3 at Grandview Park.

SITP organizer and cofounder Dave Bernstein said the decision to hold the outdoor music festival over two days, instead of the usual Saturday-only, was a way to keep crowds to a minimum due to COVID-19 concerns.

Masks will be required for both days of the festival, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for large outdoor events.

Last year's festival was canceled since it occurred at the height of the pandemic.

While SITP will remain free this summer, attendees for the first time will need to obtain a general admission ticket. That requirement also is due to COVID concerns, as well as Grandview Park's ongoing water tower replacement project, which Bernstein said has "basically wiped out half of the beer garden."

At SITP's request, the city will erect a temporary six-foot-high fence around the park. That will allow organizers to serve beer in the entire park while designating the Kid's Zone and an area adjacent to it as a family-friendly, alcohol-free area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}