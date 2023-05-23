SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Community School District Board Director Perla Alarcon-Flory has announced that she will be relocating outside of the district in July.

Iowa statutes and district policy requires that the board take action on filling a vacant board member position whenever a board member resigns or leaves the district. The board is also required to fill the vacancy by appointment within 30 days after the vacancy occurs.

A person can be appointed and will hold the office until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular school election, which will occur in November 2023.

When filling the vacancy, eligible electors have the right to file a petition with the board secretary requiring the vacancy be filled by special election. A person filling a vacancy at the special election would serve the remaining portion of Alarcon-Flory's term, which will concluded in November 2025.

Most recently, the Board of Directors appointed Bernie Scolaro to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. Juline Albert. Scolaro was sworn in on Aug. 26, 2022.

Once a date for the vacancy has been identified and confirmed, the Board will publish notice of the Board's intent to fill the vacancy.