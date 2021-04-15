Alceco, Cherokee coop pursuing merger

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- First Cooperative Association, a Cherokee-based cooperative grain elevator firm and Albert City, Iowa-based Alceco have decided to proceed with a combination.

Alceco is best known by the name of its solely owned subsidiary, Ag Partners.

The boards of directors of both firms voted unanimously in a joint meeting Wednesday to move forward to the next phase of a proposed merger. Back in December, the boards voted to undertake a study to see if a merger would be beneficial for the firms, according to a joint press release.

A final decision on the merger is expected by the end of June. Members will receive information describing the voting process via mail.

The boards also named Troy Upah, the current CEO of Alceco, to be the CEO of the combined operation. Merle Lyons, the general manager of FCA, has been named COO of the merged organization.

Headquarters of the new firm are expected to be in Cherokee, with home offices maintained in Albert City.

Charles Specketer, president of the FCA board, described the combination as a "merger of equals" in a statement.