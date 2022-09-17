Alcohol sales underway at University of South Dakota games

VERMILLION, S.D. — When South Dakota Coyotes football fans enter the DakotaDome Saturday afternoon for the team’s first home football game of the 2022 season, they will be treated to a new assortment of drink options.

After the South Dakota Board of Regents voted in June to allow its seven institutions to offer alcoholic beverages at select events hosted on campus, members of the USD Athletic Department met with Sodexo, University Police and University Officials to create a way to offer beer to Coyote fans ages 21 and over.

“The first step was institutionally, starting to put together a skeleton plan, bringing together people like Sodexo, our food service provider, university PD from an enforcement standpoint, and certainly representatives from the president's office, because this doesn't just affect obviously athletic events,” Corey Jenkins, senior associate athletic director for facilities and operations, said. “This is more of a university wide decision with a variety of events that we host and then certainly (brought in) leadership from the athletic side to begin drawing up plans.”

After talking with other state universities and Sodexo, who provides similar services for colleges around the country, USD and Sodexo agreed to serve nine options in all, starting with the Sept. 9 home volleyball matches in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC).

Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch Light, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light and Miller Lite are offered in a 16-ounce can and select Bud Light Seltzers in a 12-ounce can will be available for $7 each. 12-ounce cans of specialty beers Yipeeo! Red Ale and Stella are also $7 apiece.

“So, (we have a) very wide offering so hopefully everybody can find something that suits their tastes and desires,” Jenkins said. “And then if you're in our premium areas, you'll have access to the same options, plus wine. That's generally what will be available on any event basis whether that's football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, those will be the offerings available.”

There are no wine or hard liquor options for the general public. The SDBOR policy doesn’t permit the sale of anything other than beer and wine. In prior years, South Dakota has offered beer and wine to patrons inside the premium DakotaDome or CorTrust Clubs.

The university has set up point-of-sale lines exclusively for beer on both the east and newly renovated west sides of the DakotaDome.

Due to smaller concessions areas on the older east side of the Dome, there will be a separate beer stand for patrons to go to. The west side’s larger concessions areas allow for a single register at the general concessions stand being dedicated for alcohol sales.

“We will have points of sale within each concession stand (on the west side) that are clearly marked and labeled as available for beer sales,” Jenkins said. “And we will also have at least one line at every concession stand that does not offer beer sales.

The intent there being there's no need to stand in line for something that you don't want, so offering, kind of, an extra line for those that may just want to grab a Pepsi and some popcorn,” Jenkins said.

For volleyball and basketball games in the SCSC, there will be a line at each concession stand for beer sales. University officials have put up signage to designate where to find beer lines in the concourses.

Patrons will be limited to two beverages per trip, and will be required to present an ID at the register to receive a wristband. That wristband will allow patrons to purchase alcohol later on, but employees at the points of sale have been told to check IDs again if the individual looks to be close to 21.

“If you are coming back, you come in pregame, you buy a couple beers and you want to come back second quarter, halftime, buy a couple more, the concessionaires we'll be doing a visual check,” Jenkins said. “So even if you already have your wristband, if they deem that you might be close enough to that 21 years of age, they are at liberty to check IDs again.”

If someone without a wristband is seen with a beverage, security may do a visual check of an ID to ensure no one underage is drinking in the facility.

The multiple checks are an effort to keep underage students and other fans from buying and consuming alcohol at the games.

There are also non-alcohol sections in the DakotaDome and SCSC for fans who don’t want to be around others who are drinking. Fans can purchase tickets in the lower portion of section Q in the DakotaDome or the top half of section 111 in the SCSC, where alcoholic beverages will not be permitted.

Jenkins worked at Wake Forest University prior to coming to South Dakota, and went through a similar transition where the North Carolina school adopted a new alcohol policy that allowed fans to purchase beverages during sporting events. He said Wake Forest saw a drop in incidents after the new rule.

“In my previous institution, our incidents actually decreased pretty dramatically,” Jenkins said. “Now fortunately, here at University of South Dakota, we don't have very many incidents if at all on a game by game basis as is, and we're certainly hope that continues.”

Sodexo employees who work the concession stands are also charged with ensuring they don’t over serve patrons. The goal for the university, Jenkins said, is to provide the best experience for all their fans, whether they are purchasing a beer or not.