ALDI grocery store expected to open in Sioux City by Jan. 15

SIOUX CITY -- The long-awaited opening of an ALDI grocery store in Sioux City is at hand.
In a very brief message on its website, ALDI wrote the new store, at 3140 Floyd Blvd., will open Jan. 15. No further details were provided.
ALDI, a German discount grocery chain, first announced plans to open a Sioux City location in early 2018. The store was initially expected to open by 2019, but that year passed without any noticeable progress at the corner lot of Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive.
Construction finally commenced in the middle of this past year, though ALDI remained tight-lipped about when the store would open or any other details.
The store is expected to be around 22,000 square feet and employ around 15 people. It will compete directly with Sioux City's five other major grocery retailers -- Hy-Vee, Fareway, Walmart, Sam's Club and Save-A-Lot, as well as the various retailers that sell some food items, including Target, Dollar General, Fleet Farm, Runnings, Menards, Dollar Tree, Walgreens and some others.
ALDI supermarkets are known for their modest physical footprints and highly efficient operations -- shoppers have to deposit a quarter to use a shopping cart, and bring their own grocery bags (or use empty display boxes and crates to box their purchases). The vast majority of ALDI merchandise consists of in-house brands.
Given ALDI's history in other metro areas, it appears somewhat likely that more than one store may eventually appear in Sioux City, as all the surrounding metros have more than one. But the chain has not said anything on the subject.