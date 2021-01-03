ALDI grocery store expected to open in Sioux City on Jan. 15

SIOUX CITY -- The long-awaited opening of an ALDI grocery store in Sioux City is at hand.

In a very brief message on its website, ALDI wrote the new store, at 3140 Floyd Blvd., will open Jan. 15. No further details were provided.

ALDI, a German discount grocery chain, first announced plans to open a Sioux City location in early 2018. The store was initially expected to open by 2019, but that year passed without any noticeable progress at the corner lot of Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive.

Construction finally commenced in the middle of this past year, though ALDI remained tight-lipped about when the store would open or any other details.