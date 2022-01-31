ALDI opening a second store in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The German grocery chain ALDI is planning to build a second store in Sioux City, a company executive confirmed Monday.

The discount grocer's first Sioux City store, at 3140 Floyd Blvd., opened just over a year ago, almost three years after the initial announcement that ALDI was coming to Sioux City.

ALDI's likely plans to open additional stores in Sioux City had been somewhat common knowledge prior to the opening of the first location, as the chain seldom operates only one store in a metropolitan area. Sioux Falls, for instance, has three locations, while Des Moines and its suburbs have nine.

In similar fashion to their hushed public statements in the run-up to the Floyd Boulevard store opening, ALDI officials provided few details about the second location. It is unclear where the store will be or when it will open.

“Thanks for your interest in ALDI. We are excited to confirm we are planning to open a second ALDI store in Sioux City, Iowa but do not have further details at this time. We will reach back out once we have more specific details," said Matt Lilla, ALDI Faribault Divisional vice president, in a statement provided by a third-party communications firm.

ALDI has engaged in a major expansion across the U.S. during recent years. Four years ago, around the time they first announced a Sioux City location, the company planned to spend $1.6 billion to remodel 1,300 existing stores by 2020 and announced a $3.4 billion capital investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

