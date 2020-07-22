ALDI pushes opening date of Sioux City store to 'early 2021'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Grocery chain ALDI is now planning to open its first Sioux City location early next year, rather than at the end of this year.

The store is expected to land at the corner of Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive. Early phases of construction began this summer.

"We can confirm the opening date for our first Sioux City store is now early 2021. We will reach out closer to the Grand Opening with more specific details as soon as we are able, and look forward to serving the Sioux City community," Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI, wrote in a statement to the Journal this month.

The German chain of discount grocery stores had previously indicated a store would be open by the end of this year, and before that had said a store would be open by 2019. No reason for the delays were ever provided by the company, though clerical snags in getting an Army Corps of Engineers permit are believed to have played a significant role.

