ALDI to open second Sioux City store Oct. 28

SIOUX CITY -- ALDI's second Sioux City location is set to open later this month.

Matt Lilla, ALDI's Faribault Division vice president, said in a statement that the new store, in Sioux City's Lakeport Commons shopping district, is slated to open Oct. 28. Further details on the store should be released "in the coming weeks," Lilla said in the statement.

The new ALDI is housed in a portion of the former Gordmans storefront at Lakeport Commons, which has since been renovated to accommodate the grocery store. Gordmans, which had been in its Lakeport Commons location since 2005, closed in 2020.

ALDI's first Sioux City location, near the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive, opened in January 2021. A year later, ALDI, a German grocery chain with a massive U.S. presence, confirmed they would open a second location in Sioux City, though without saying where it would be.

Another new store, the national discount clothier Ross Dress for Less, is also moving into part of the former Gordmans storefront. Ross signage has gone up, though it is not yet clear when the retailer is planning to open. Efforts to reach Ross were not immediately successful.

The Ross Stores chain, which also operates a discounter called dd's DISCOUNTS, had just shy of 2,000 stores spread across 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam as of July, and was on track to open 100 stores this year.