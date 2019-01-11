SIOUX CITY -- All Abilities Day will be held Jan. 19 at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive.
This free event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Anyone with a disability and their caregivers are invited to come out and enjoy the tubing hill, ice skating rink and warming lodge.
There will be volunteers on hand to provide additional assistance, but caregivers are strongly encouraged to attend. Protection/precaution equipment, such as helmets and elbow pads, will not be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own assistive equipment.
Limited spots are available. Reserve your spot by emailing egriffith@sioux-city.org by Jan. 16.