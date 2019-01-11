Try 1 month for 99¢
Cone Park
Buy Now

People are seen sliding down the tubing hill at Cone Park in Sioux City on Wednesday.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- All Abilities Day will be held Jan. 19 at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive.

This free event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Anyone with a disability and their caregivers are invited to come out and enjoy the tubing hill, ice skating rink and warming lodge.

There will be volunteers on hand to provide additional assistance, but caregivers are strongly encouraged to attend. Protection/precaution equipment, such as helmets and elbow pads, will not be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own assistive equipment.

Limited spots are available. Reserve your spot by emailing egriffith@sioux-city.org by Jan. 16.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Health and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments