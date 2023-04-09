One of the hallmarks of life in the 21st century is how completely surrounded and dependent we have become on technology. It’s rare to find someone that doesn’t have a cell phone, tablet, or a computer. Used in our jobs, schools, and for entertainment, people are on devices for many hours a day. While I think that technology can be a blessing when used wisely, it also can have some consequences on our eyes.

Computer vision syndrome is not an actual disease, but it is a term that is being used by many groups, the American Optometric Association included, to describe some of the eye and vision problems that are associated with the use of electronic devices. Common symptoms are dry eyes, painful eyes, blurred vision, headaches, tired feeling in the eyes, pain in the neck, shoulder, and back, and poor sleep just to name a few. I find very frequently that patients blow off these symptoms and fail to mention them to me in their eye exam unless I ask them. They nearly always say that these symptoms are normal for them or that they have nothing to do with their eyes. At the same time, many patients are quite surprised when I show them how some of these long-suffered symptoms are related to their eyes and can be alleviated. Here are a few of the more common issues related to computer vision syndrome:

Dry eyes

When we use the phone, computer, or other screen, our blinking becomes severely compromised. We simply do not blink enough and many of our blinks are incomplete. While this would obviously make our eyes drier and more uncomfortable in the short-term, there are some long-term consequences as well. Our eyelids contain anywhere from 20-30 very tiny glands that are responsible for producing the oily layer of our natural tear film that keeps our eye healthy and lubricated. These glands however can only secrete their oil when we blink frequently and completely. If this is not done regularly, their secretions can become thicker and can clog the gland up. Over time this can permanently destroy these glands and create a lifetime of dry eye issues. Treatment for dry eye related concerns may include artificial tears, warm compresses over eyelids, eyelid massage, omega-3 supplements, or prescription strength eye drops.

Near vision strain

Our eyes are primarily designed to function looking at things far away from us. In order to see things up close (like when we look at a phone or computer), our eyes have to exert effort to see them clearly. While there are many factors that contribute to how well or how long we can hold our eyes in the near vision position, the fact is that nobody, regardless of age or vision status, can hold that position forever. When we overuse our near vision we can get symptoms of headaches, tired feeling in the eyes, difficulty transitioning from near vision to distance vision, and blurry vision from either far away or up close. It is important to note that these symptoms are not only found in middle age. They are very common in college and high school students. I am even seeing this in elementary school age kids. Following the 20-20-20 rule - Every 20 minutes for 20 seconds, take a break and look 20 feet away from the computer will help. Also, discussion with an eye care professional about not only the proper glasses prescription, but also the type of lens (i.e. anti-fatigue lens, bifocals, progressive lens, and computer progressive) is crucial. Choosing the wrong type of lens, even if the prescription is right, can cause you to have poor posture while at the computer and cause neck, shoulder, and back pain.

Blue light

Most visible light is harmless to the eye, but some of the higher energy wavelengths such as blue light can contribute to eye diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration, cause eye strain, and affect our circadian rhythms (body clock). The sun is the most abundant source of blue light, however we know that a large portion of the light that all of these electronic screens emit falls into the blue light category too. There is ongoing discussion in the optometric community as to whether or not screens emit enough blue light to significantly contribute to ocular disease. Plus, there is a growing consensus that it contributes to eye strain and alters circadian rhythms enough to cause problems with sleep. Many lens companies have incorporated blue light blocking technology in their products targeted toward heavy tech users to address these concerns.

In conclusion, we often underestimate how much technology can affect our vision. Since we know that technology is not going away, let’s do all we can to protect your eyes so you will be able to use technology as much as you may want or need.

Dr. Baldwin is an optometrist with Eye Surgeons Associates in Rock Island. His clinical interests include specialty contact lenses, ocular surface disease management, managing computer vision syndrome, pediatric eye care, and co-management of medical conditions that frequently affect vision. Dr. Baldwin speaks fluent Spanish.

The material contained in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider.