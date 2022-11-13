All About Eyes: Diabetes and Double Vision - Diabetic Eye Awareness Month

Dr. Wymore, with Eye Surgeons Associates, is a board-certified general ophthalmologist. Dr. Wymore practices at our office in Rock Island, Illinois. For more information, please see our website: www.esaeyecare.com.

The material contained in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider.