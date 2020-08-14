All but one I-29 rest area between Sioux City and Omaha could close by 2028

"What we do is, we're looking at the ages of those rest areas and taking them off the system as they're going to be in need of serious upgrade," IDOT spokeswoman Andrea Henry said.

The plan will be reviewed by the state Transportation Commission.

"They do have the ability to tweak this plan as it goes into implementation," Henry said of the commission.

All the options for the aging facilities are costly -- closing a rest area costs an estimated $800,000, while replacing a stop could cost $4 million to $5 million.

Truck-parking only sites, which have less infrastructure, are less expensive, costing around $400,000 to close or $1.5 million to $2.5 million to replace.

The IDOT is proposing to add 247 truck parking spots throughout the state.

In 2012, the Iowa DOT launched a multi-year, multi-phase plan for the state's public rest areas, with several studies and rounds of public input. The public signaled a resounding support for more truck parking.

"We got a lot of feedback on the need for increased truck parking," Henry said.