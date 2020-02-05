All six U.S. senators from Siouxland vote to acquit Trump of impeachment charges

WASHINGTON -- As expected, the six Republican senators from Siouxland all voted to acquit President Donald Trump Wednesday, as they chastised House Democrats for pushing impeachment articles against the GOP president in a partisan fashion.
Senators voted 48-52 on a charge of abuse of power related to Trump's dealings with Ukraine and 47-53 on obstruction, falling well short of the two-thirds requirement for convicting Trump and removing him office.
SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY, R-IOWA
As both a "judge and juror," Grassley said he weighed whether Trump's alleged conduct "rises to the level of an offense that unquestionably demands removal," and whether the House has "proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the conduct actually occurred."
"The House’s case clearly fails on the first of those questions," said Grassley, the Senate pro tempore. "Accordingly, I will vote “not guilty” on both articles."
Democrats accused Trump of threatening to withheld military aid to Ukraine if it didn't open an anti-corruption investigation involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The younger Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.
"The president’s request, taken at face value, is not impeachable conduct," Grassley said in a statement. "A president is not prohibited by law or any other restriction from engaging the assistance of a foreign ally in an anti-corruption investigation."
"The House attempts to cure this defect by suggesting that the president’s subjective motive -- political advantage -- is enough to turn an otherwise unimpeachable act into one that demands permanent removal from office. I will not lend my vote in support of such an unnecessary and irreversible break from the Constitution’s clear standard for impeachment."
SEN. JONI ERNST, R-IOWA
Ernst took to the Senate floor to argue the impeachment process was "process was fraught from the start with political aims and partisan innuendos that simply cannot be overlooked." In the trial, the Democratic House managers "did not demonstrate the president’s actions rise to an impeachable offense," Ernst said.
"Given the constitutional requirements, voting any other way on these articles would remove the ability of the American people to make their own decision at the ballot box in November," Ernst said. "The House Managers’ arguments have argued that the American people cannot be trusted to render their own judgment on this president. I reject this premise and the complete distrust of the American people with everything in my heart. To do this would set a new and dangerous precedent in American history.
"As we sit here today, we believe we are experiencing a unique and historical event. However, if the case presented by the House of Representatives is allowed to be the basis for the removal of this president, I’m afraid that impeachment will become just another tool used by those who play partisan politics."
SEN. BEN SASSE, R-NEB.
In an open letter to Nebraskans, Sasse said he agreed with "some of the president's lawyers (who) have admitted that the way the administration conducted policy-making toward Ukraine was wrong."
But a question that senators needed to weigh in making their decision, he said, was what would be in the best interests of "the long-term civic health of the country."
"Will America be more stable in 2020 if the Senate -- nine months from Election Day 2020 -- removes the president?" he asked. That, he suggested, would be "setting the nation on fire" and leaving America even more divided than it is today.
SEN. DEB FISHER, R-NEB.
After presenting an "extraordinary amount of information over the past two weeks," the House managers "failed to make a compelling case that the president should be removed from office," Fischer said in a brief statement.
"Therefore, I voted for his acquittal on both charges. It is now time for the Senate to move forward, return to normal legislative business, and advance policies that will make life better for Nebraskans and all Americans."
SEN. JOHN THUNE, R-S.D.
Thune, the Senate majority whip, said he "entered the trial with an open mind, knowing the president’s team would be afforded the fairness and impartiality that were lacking in the House’s highly partisan and one-sided process."
"It was my job to hear the case, review the facts as they were presented to us, and answer whether or not this reached the Founders’ high threshold for removing a president from office," he said in a statement. "After listening to nearly 70 hours’ worth of testimony, questions, and answers, I determined that this case did not meet that high threshold.
“Furthermore, there is another national election just months away, and there is a strong case to be made that the American people – not Washington politicians – should choose whether the president remains in office. I believe a majority of South Dakotans agree."
SEN. MIKE ROUNDS, R-S.D.
Rounds said the nation's Founding Fathers "included impeachment – effectively overturning the will of the American electorate– to be used only as a last resort.”
"This impeachment process, driven by partisan desire, was rushed and lacked any proper form and substance," Rounds said in a statement. "This is an attempt by the House to undo the results of the 2016 election and impact the 2020 election.
"When the House is ignited by partisan passions, eager to reach a desired result, the Senate must be cool and firm in its heightened review. In recognizing the haste and half-hearted attempt by our colleagues in the House, the Senate must also recognize these articles of impeachment to be wholly insufficient, not warranting a removal from office. Let this decision lie in its rightful place. With the electorate."
Lincoln Journal Star reporter Don Walton contributed to this story.