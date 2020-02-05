All six U.S. senators from Siouxland vote to acquit Trump of impeachment charges

"The House attempts to cure this defect by suggesting that the president’s subjective motive -- political advantage -- is enough to turn an otherwise unimpeachable act into one that demands permanent removal from office. I will not lend my vote in support of such an unnecessary and irreversible break from the Constitution’s clear standard for impeachment."

SEN. JONI ERNST, R-IOWA

Ernst took to the Senate floor to argue the impeachment process was "process was fraught from the start with political aims and partisan innuendos that simply cannot be overlooked." In the trial, the Democratic House managers "did not demonstrate the president’s actions rise to an impeachable offense," Ernst said.

"Given the constitutional requirements, voting any other way on these articles would remove the ability of the American people to make their own decision at the ballot box in November," Ernst said. "The House Managers’ arguments have argued that the American people cannot be trusted to render their own judgment on this president. I reject this premise and the complete distrust of the American people with everything in my heart. To do this would set a new and dangerous precedent in American history.