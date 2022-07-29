All weekend long, the Winnebago Tribe is hosting powwow with dancing, singing, arts & crafts and more

WINNEBAGO, NEB. — The Winnebago Tribe's annual homecoming celebration is back in full form this year for its 156th installment.

After making accommodations for COVID-19 in 2021, the event, held at Winnebago Veteran's Memorial Park, has returned to a four-day affair that began Thursday morning at 6 a.m. (with a raising of flags to honor the deceased) and will run through Sunday evening.

Along with the recognition of veterans, the Winnebago Powwow will feature arts and crafts, dancing, food vendors and singing.

"This celebration is older than the state of Nebraska! It’s a great time to honor our veterans from all walks of life," Winnebago Tribe Communication Officer Garan Coons said in a press release. "The very first celebration started to commemorate the return of Winnebago War Chief Little Priest and the Company “A” Scouts."

Admission to the celebration is $5 and is good for the duration of the event.

"We welcome all veterans and the general public to this grand homecoming celebration," said Coons.