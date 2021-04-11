 Skip to main content
Almost 1 in 4 Northwest Iowans are fully vaccinated
O'Brien County COVID-19 vaccine clinic (copy)

Ruth Hoffmann receives the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 administered by nurse Nathan Peters during an O'Brien County Public Health vaccine clinic March 5 in Sheldon, Iowa. 

 Jesse Brothers, The Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- In 14 counties across Northwest Iowa, almost one in four residents is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 

The average percentage of people across this part of the state was almost 24.9 percent as of Saturday, according to an analysis of Iowa Department of Public Health vaccination data. This includes people who have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine series and people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

(Percentages here are calculated using total population, which includes residents under 16 who aren't yet eligible to receive a shot.) 

A COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic by the Siouxland District Health Department is held at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Officials expected to give 1,200 vaccinations Wednesday during the first of several such clinics planned.

The percentage of vaccinated residents in this area is likely to rise still further -- roughly 28,394 people in these counties have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine and are awaiting a second. 

The vaccination leader in this area is Buena Vista County, where almost 31.4 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. Monona County, with almost 28.4 percent of residents vaccinated, isn't far behind. 

In most other counties in this region, vaccination percentages range in the 20s, except Lyon County, where only 17.9 percent are fully vaccinated. 

Northwest Iowa is roughly on par with the state as a whole in vaccine progress -- almost 24.2 percent of all Iowans are fully vaccinated, according to a calculation of IDPH data.

Several counties in Northwest Iowa are approaching the levels of vaccination in Yankton County, South Dakota, where almost 28.3 percent of residents have received two vaccine doses, according to the state's Department of Health. (The DOH does not provide any county-by-county data specific to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.) 

In neighboring Clay County, South Dakota, 22.2 percent are vaccinated. The vaccine is still struggling to make inroads in Union County to the east, where a little less than 12.5 percent of residents have received two doses. 

South Dakota overall remains a leader in vaccinations -- almost 50 percent of the state's residents age 16 and up now have received at least one vaccine dose, according to DOH data, and 34.9 percent are fully vaccinated. 

Dakota County, Nebraska is on par with its neighbors in Iowa -- 25.4 percent of residents there are fully inoculated, and in the four-county district comprising Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, 27.4 percent are completely vaccinated, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Statewide, 28.5 percent of Nebraskans above age 16 are fully vaccinated. 

