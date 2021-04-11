Almost 1 in 4 Northwest Iowans are fully vaccinated

SIOUX CITY -- In 14 counties across Northwest Iowa, almost one in four residents is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The average percentage of people across this part of the state was almost 24.9 percent as of Saturday, according to an analysis of Iowa Department of Public Health vaccination data. This includes people who have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine series and people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

(Percentages here are calculated using total population, which includes residents under 16 who aren't yet eligible to receive a shot.)

The percentage of vaccinated residents in this area is likely to rise still further -- roughly 28,394 people in these counties have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine and are awaiting a second.

The vaccination leader in this area is Buena Vista County, where almost 31.4 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. Monona County, with almost 28.4 percent of residents vaccinated, isn't far behind.

In most other counties in this region, vaccination percentages range in the 20s, except Lyon County, where only 17.9 percent are fully vaccinated.