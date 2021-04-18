Almost one-third of Northeast Nebraska residents are fully vaccinated against COVID

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Almost one-third of residents age 16 and over across five counties of Northeast Nebraska are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the four-county region that comprises Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, almost 32.6 percent of people are fully vaccinated, according to Nebraska Department of Public Health data. In Dakota County, a little more than 31.4 percent are.

These figures are just shy of Nebraska's statewide figure of about 35.9 percent fully vaccinated.

Nebraska's neighbor to the north, South Dakota, has made even more progress with vaccinations -- roughly 38.4 percent of the state age 16 and over is fully vaccinated, according to South Dakota Department of Health data. Just over half the state has received at least one dose.

In Yankton County, South Dakota, almost 30.8 percent of all residents are vaccinated. In neighboring Clay County, that figure is almost 23.8 percent, while in Union County to the east, roughly 14.6 percent are fully vaccinated. (These figures are calculated using total population, including residents under 16.)