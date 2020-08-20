American Airlines halting service at Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY -- American Airlines will halt service at Sioux Gateway Airport effective Oct. 7, one of 15 markets the airline is cutting due to low demand and the expiration of CARES Act funding.
That decision will leave Sioux City without commercial airline service for one week. United Airlines has announced that it will fly daily from the airport to Denver beginning Oct. 14.
Sioux Gateway Airport president Dave Bernstein said the news was disappointing because the airport had experienced a high volume of air traffic prior to COVID-19.
"If people are upset, they can call their U.S. Senators and Representatives," Bernstein said Thursday.
Bernstein added that airport board members are currently looking into the Essential Air Service Program as a way to continue air flights out of Sioux City. He said this was something that airport did successfully when Delta Air Lines pulled out of the market years ago.
American currently operates daily flights from Sioux City to its hubs at Chicago O'Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth under its American Eagle brand. The airline said in a news release Thursday that it will continue to re-assess plans for Sioux City and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation.
Check back to Siouxcityjournal.com for more details.
