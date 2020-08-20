 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Airlines halting service at Sioux Gateway Airport
View Comments
breaking

American Airlines halting service at Sioux Gateway Airport

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- American Airlines will halt service at Sioux Gateway Airport effective Oct. 7, one of 15 markets the airline is cutting due to low demand and the expiration of CARES Act funding.

That decision will leave Sioux City without commercial airline service for one week. United Airlines has announced that it will fly daily from the airport to Denver beginning Oct. 14.

Sioux Gateway Airport president Dave Bernstein said the news was disappointing because the airport had experienced a high volume of air traffic prior to COVID-19.

"If people are upset, they can call their U.S. Senators and Representatives," Bernstein said Thursday.

Bernstein added that airport board members are currently looking into the Essential Air Service Program as a way to continue air flights out of Sioux City. He said this was something that airport did successfully when Delta Air Lines pulled out of the market years ago.

American currently operates daily flights from Sioux City to its hubs at Chicago O'Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth under its American Eagle brand. The airline said in a news release Thursday that it will continue to re-assess plans for Sioux City and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation.

Check back to Siouxcityjournal.com for more details.  

Service to Denver returns to Sioux Gateway Airport Oct. 14
Sioux Gateway Airport passenger traffic recovered slightly in June after tanking in April, May
Action delayed on outsourcing management for Sioux City airport to Colorado firm
Some flights with 'single-digit passengers': Sioux Gateway traffic slumps due to COVID-19

Photos: Historic auto dealers in Sioux City

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Unhinged'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News