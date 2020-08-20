American Airlines halting service at Sioux Gateway Airport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- American Airlines will halt service at Sioux Gateway Airport effective Oct. 7, one of 15 markets the airline is cutting due to low demand and the expiration of CARES Act funding.

That decision will leave Sioux City without commercial airline service for one week. United Airlines has announced that it will fly daily from the airport to Denver beginning Oct. 14.

Sioux Gateway Airport president Dave Bernstein said the news was disappointing because the airport had experienced a high volume of air traffic prior to COVID-19.

"If people are upset, they can call their U.S. Senators and Representatives," Bernstein said Thursday.

Bernstein added that airport board members are currently looking into the Essential Air Service Program as a way to continue air flights out of Sioux City. He said this was something that airport did successfully when Delta Air Lines pulled out of the market years ago.