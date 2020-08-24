American Airlines restores Sioux Gateway flights in October

At Sioux Gateway, American's two daily flights to and from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and one daily flight to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport would have been halted from Oct. 7 to at least Nov. 3.

As a result of the 90-day extension, American's flights to Chicago and Dallas during that time period have since been restored in its reservation system.

"We recognize that (Sioux Gateway Airport) is an EAS market and subject to a specific exit timeline. Our flights to the market are among those that have suffered from low demand, so we plan to move forward with the Department of Transportation (DOT) process for EAS markets in the absence of a Payroll Support Program (PSP) extension that maintains the CARES Act service requirements," Stacy Day, an American Airlines spokesperson, said in a statement Monday night.

American is currently the only carrier at Sioux Gateway. But United Airlines is scheduled to start flying to and from Denver on Oct. 14.