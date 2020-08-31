American files to terminate unsubsidized service in Sioux City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- American Airlines has filed, under the Essential Air Service (EAS) program, with the U.S. Department of Transportation to terminate unsubsidized service in Sioux City.

In a statement issued Monday, the City of Sioux City and Sioux Gateway Airport said the filing was due to the significant impact of COVID-19 within the aviation industry and widely anticipated by the airport board and the city.

American's filing would request termination of service in the Sioux City and Joplin, Missouri, markets 90 days from the date of filing, subject to DOT EAS rules. If a selection is not made within 90 days, the DOT would require American Airlines to continue to serve the two markets and would begin accruing subsidy, as the DOT solicits bids from all carriers interested in serving both markets.