SIOUX CITY — Soulful singer and 2023 "American Idol" runner-up Megan Danielle will be the opening act when 2018 "American Idol" winner and Clarksville, Iowa native Maddie Poppe gives a performance, July 21, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
A native of Douglasville, Georgia, Danielle said music has always been a strong presence in her life. She cites Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Fleetwood Mac as influences.
Danielle's first post-"American Idol" single "Dream Girl" is out now.
Poppe also has a new single in "One That Got Away." In addition, she has evolved from a folksy singer-songwriter into a multifaceted artist and musician.
Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.
All Anthem events are for audiences, 21 and older.