American Legion national commander tours Sergeant Bluff's Post 662

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Elected national commander of the American Legion in August 2019, James W. "Bill" Oxford separated his tenure into activities performed pre-COVID, and events occurring after that.

"Before the pandemic, we visited many American Legion posts across the country and around the world," Oxford said. "The pandemic put a stop to that."

Indeed, Oxford's visit to Sergeant Bluff's American Legion Post 662 on Monday was one of his first stops following a long break.

A native of Lenoir, North Carolina, Oxford is a U.S. Marine veteran, serving in Vietnam. After being discharged, he joined the North Carolina National Guard and, subsequently, the U.S. Army Reserve, where he ultimately retired as a colonel after more than 34 years of military service.

An American Legion member since 1986, Oxford has served at every level of the nation's largest veterans organization before being elected national commander at the American Legion's 101st national convention.

"During the pandemic, many American Legion posts had to shut their doors for a while," he said. "Now, it seems like we may be turning a corner and I'll be able to visit more posts again."

"The American Legion remains an important organization for our veterans," Oxford continued. "It is my desire to see to it that the organization grows after COVID."

