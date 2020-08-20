American plans to jettison SUX air service; airline wants more federal money

SIOUX CITY -- American Airlines on Thursday announced its intention to suspend flights at the Sioux Gateway Airport and 14 other small airports in October, the result of the economic damage visited upon airlines by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sioux Gateway Airport officials learned of the impending announcement on Wednesday night, ahead of their regular board meeting Thursday morning.
If nothing changes, American would halt flights at the Sioux Gateway Airport by Oct. 7, and the airport would be without flights for at least a week, until United Express-branded flights operated by SkyWest Airlines begin flying to Denver Oct. 14.
The suspension of Sioux City flights is, at present, only effective for the October schedule period, which lasts through Nov. 3. The airline cited the expiration of CARES Act funding, and low overall demand for flights in its decision.
"The airlines, collectively, are working together, to try and get the CARES Act extended beyond the end of September, which is when it runs out," said Dave Bernstein, president of the Sioux Gateway Airport board of trustees.
The Sioux Gateway Airport is covered by the federal Essential Air Service program, which was created in 1978 to ensure that smaller communities maintained at least a minimal level of air service. The airport successfully used EAS protections to preserve Sioux City's air service when Delta Air Lines pulled out of the market years ago.
Bernstein said Thursday the airport was looking into how it can invoke EAS protections this time around.
"An airline can't just pick up and leave. The DOT can hold them in, and then work to arrange for service with someone else," Bernstein said.
"We're right now in the middle of having dialogue with the DOT to determine how that could work in this case, to try and avoid any disruption in October," he added.
Bernstein suggested that Sioux Gateway travelers planning a flight in October should "wait and see how this shakes out."
Mayor hopes it's temporary
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said he understood that market forces dictated American's decision, but he was disappointed nevertheless.
"That doesn't make a mayor very happy," Scott said. "But the airlines are hemorrhaging, or have been, because of COVID, and I get it. And it's unfortunate for us. We just signed up another airline, and we lose one. So, hopefully it's a temporary thing. They just took us off the schedule, so far, for the month of October. I would believe it may be longer than that, but at least they didn't tell me they're pulling completely out of this market."
Bernstein suggested residents upset by the news could contact their congressional delegation. The mayor, for his part, already did that.
"I called Sen. Grassley on this, and asked him to do what he could to exert some influence on the negotiators, because we knew this was a possibility for a lot of airlines right now," Scott said.
American currently operates daily flights from Sioux City to its hubs at Chicago O'Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth under its American Eagle brand. The airline said in a news release Thursday that it will continue to re-assess plans for Sioux City and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation.
The CARES Act relief measure approved in March set aside up to $50 billion in cash and low-interest loans for the country’s passenger airlines. American was the largest recipient -- $10.7 billion if a pending loan wins final approval from the U.S. Treasury Department.
In return for taxpayer dollars, airlines were barred from furloughing workers and were required, in most cases, to continue serving destinations they had before the pandemic. Both of those conditions expire Sept. 30.
Passenger airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for an additional $25 billion to keep paying workers and avoid furloughs through next March. Cargo airlines and contractors would get $7 billion.
Congress has been deadlocked on a new relief package for weeks, and had no agreement by the time they went on August recess. Senate Republicans are in support of a leaner stimulus package, while House Democrats favor a broader, more generous bill with a higher price tag.
Low demand for flights
Air traffic at the Sioux Gateway Airport, and at all other airports, tanked this spring and summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of enplanements at the airport began to dip somewhat in March, and by April bottomed out at a mere 261. In May, only 330 people boarded flights at the airport.
By contrast, in April 2019 there were 3,917 boardings at the airport, while in May of that year there were 4,501.
Traffic rebounded slightly by June, when 591 people boarded planes at Sioux Gateway, though this figure was still less than 15 percent of the figures from the previous June.
In the spring, the airport slashed the number of flights offered per day to just one, and numerous flights left the airport with fewer than 10 passengers.
Despite the dismally low passenger traffic of the last several months, Barbara Sloniker, air service director at the airport and the executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative, said the announcement took her by surprise. Before COVID-19, she said, the airport was on solid footing with plenty of passengers.
"This was a total shock," Sloniker said.
Businesses (particularly those thinking of moving to Sioux City) want a functioning airport in town, she added.
"Access to the national air transportation system is critical for business in general," Sloniker said. "On The Siouxland Initiative side, when we're visiting with prospects, they want to know what's the closest airport ... They want to know what kind of infrastructure you have, what's the highway system like. Because, if a company is locating here, they want to be able to move people and goods in and out. That's how business is done. So having that access is important."
Sioux City isn't the only municipality in Iowa where American is planning to nix flights -- Dubuque also made the list.
Other cities on the list include New Haven, Connecticut; Springfield, Illinois; Del Rio, Texas; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia; Joplin, Missouri; Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
In June, American posted a second-quarter loss of more than $2 billion. The airline's revenues slumped 86 percent during the second quarter. The following month, the airline warned 25,000 of its workers that they could be furloughed this fall due to plummeting demand for air travel.
American, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, began serving Sioux Gateway under the Essential Air Service program back in April 2012, replacing the previous carrier, Delta, which flew connecting routes to Minneapolis-St. Paul. The airline had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a few months before it began flying in Sioux City, though the bankruptcy proceedings never impacted air travel at Sioux Gateway.
For several years American flew federally subsidized routes at the airport through the EAS program. In late 2015, while jockeying with United Airlines for a federal contract, American told U.S. Department of Transportation officials it no longer needed federal subsidies to operate in Sioux City.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
