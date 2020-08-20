American plans to jettison SUX air service; airline wants more federal money

The Sioux Gateway Airport is covered by the federal Essential Air Service program, which was created in 1978 to ensure that smaller communities maintained at least a minimal level of air service. The airport successfully used EAS protections to preserve Sioux City's air service when Delta Air Lines pulled out of the market years ago.

Bernstein said Thursday the airport was looking into how it can invoke EAS protections this time around.

"An airline can't just pick up and leave. The DOT can hold them in, and then work to arrange for service with someone else," Bernstein said.

"We're right now in the middle of having dialogue with the DOT to determine how that could work in this case, to try and avoid any disruption in October," he added.

Bernstein suggested that Sioux Gateway travelers planning a flight in October should "wait and see how this shakes out."

Mayor hopes it's temporary

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said he understood that market forces dictated American's decision, but he was disappointed nevertheless.