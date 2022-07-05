Amid heat advisory, severe thunderstorm warning issued for Siouxland

On an afternoon where temperatures got as high as 97 degrees, the National Weather Service office out of Sioux Falls, S.D. issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 4:24 p.m. for Sioux City, South Sioux City and Vermillion.

"Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Sioux City IA, South Sioux City NE and Vermillion SD until 5:30 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH," an tweet from the NWS Sioux Falls account said.

At 4:28 p.m., a wind gust of 64 miles per hour was reported in Sioux City. Flash flooding in Sioux City could be seen at the intersection of Sixth Street and Iowa Street and heavy rain obscured the downtown skyline.

At 4:56 p.m., the City of Sioux City announced via Twitter that transit buses would be delayed due to weather.

14 minutes prior, the Newell-Fonda School system tweeted out that the Class 1A District Baseball game in Moville with Woodbury Central scheduled for the evening had been postponed to Wednesday night. Sioux City East followed suit and announced a delay in their doubleheader with Lincoln. At 5:42 p.m., the Sioux City Explorers shared that they had their game in Sioux Falls postponed.

By 5 p.m., MidAmerican Energy listed 1,565 outages for the Sioux City area. Almost all of the impacted customers were shown to be in North Sioux City. However, by 5:15 p.m., the number dropped down to 776.

An hour and 20 minutes north, in Sioux Falls, S.D., residents witnessed 80 mph gusts and power outages.

Per a tweet from the NWS Sioux Falls account at 4:24 p.m., the storm system had the potential for gusts up to 70 miles per hour and hail the size of pennies. An NWS map showed the warning extending as far north as Sioux Center, Iowa, as far east as Anthon, Iowa and as far south as Sloan, Iowa. Just before 5 p.m., the same account sent out a severe thunderstorm map for an area encompassing Quimby, Iowa, Newell, Iowa, Spirit Lake, Iowa and Ocheyedan, Iowa.

"Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Worthington MN, Sheldon IA and Luverne MN until 6:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH," read that tweet.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

